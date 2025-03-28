Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.