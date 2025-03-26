LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

LENSAR Trading Down 0.5 %

LNSR opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.62. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.40). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LENSAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in LENSAR by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in LENSAR by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

