LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.
LENSAR Trading Down 0.5 %
LNSR opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.62. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.40). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
