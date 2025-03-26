Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.