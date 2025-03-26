Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 4,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Drax Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
