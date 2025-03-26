Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, Southern, EMCOR Group, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, or distribution of energy derived from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growing clean energy sector and benefit from the global shift towards sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,927. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $7.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.45. 449,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,256. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.59. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.23. 1,323,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,238. Southern has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE:EME traded up $16.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.23. 222,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,063,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,289. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

