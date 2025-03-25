Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Doximity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.