Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,636 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,592,835.44. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GDOT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $427.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

