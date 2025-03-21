Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Decreases By 13.3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

