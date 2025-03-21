PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of PRA Group worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in PRA Group by 282.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $20.41 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

About PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

