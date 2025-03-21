Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,495 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,591,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 451,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 120.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 78,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $492.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.