Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOD. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Research analysts expect that Innodata will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 293,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

