Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $924,000 Position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 1.39.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

