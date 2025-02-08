Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7874 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

NVO opened at $86.39 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $387.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

