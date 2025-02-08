Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.