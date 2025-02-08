Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

