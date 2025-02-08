American Capital Advisory LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

American Capital Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,590,000 after buying an additional 399,230 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 860,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $297,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,711 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $286.67 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.07.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.69.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

