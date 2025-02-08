Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.70. 8,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

