Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 22, 2025

Fort Worth, Texas, February 7, 2025 – Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU), a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company, announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will be hosting its first Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on May 22, 2025.

The company’s Board of Directors has established a record date of March 25, 2025. Stockholders of record as of this date will receive notices about the Annual Meeting and will be entitled to vote at the event. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. will provide further information regarding the meeting agenda and instructions on how to access the virtual session in its proxy statement, which will be filed with the SEC before the meeting.

Deadline for Stockholder ProposalsIn accordance with Rule 14a-8, stockholders interested in submitting proposals for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must ensure that their proposals reach Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. at 1751 River Run, Suite 400, Fort Worth, Texas 76107, by the close of business on February 21, 2025. Proposals received after this date will be deemed untimely, emphasizing the significance of adhering to the specified deadline.

Advance Notice Deadline for Director Nominations and Stockholder Proposals

The company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws include specific advance notice provisions for stockholders intending to nominate directors or propose matters for consideration at the Annual Meeting, distinct from Rule 14a-8 requirements. To comply with these provisions, stockholders must provide timely written notice to Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., including the necessary information outlined in the Bylaws, by the close of business on February 21, 2025, to qualify for consideration.

The upcoming Annual Meeting marks an important event for Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. and its shareholders, offering a platform for engagement and voting on crucial matters impacting the company’s operations and future direction.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

1751 River Run, Suite 400

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Phone: (817) 887-8455

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Actuate Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

