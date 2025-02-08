Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

