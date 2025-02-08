Platform Technology Partners Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

WMB stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

