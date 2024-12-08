Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70.84 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $70.84 million and $17.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000740 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

