First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QCOM opened at $159.51 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $130.39 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

