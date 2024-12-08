Urban Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

