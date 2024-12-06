David T. Howton Sells 5,072 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at $87,712.80. This represents a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.01. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solid Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.