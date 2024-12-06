Tenzing Global Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Nextracker accounts for 0.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Nextracker by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Stock Performance
Nextracker stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.09. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
