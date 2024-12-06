Tenzing Global Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Nextracker accounts for 0.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Nextracker by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.09. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

