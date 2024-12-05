H Sanford Riley Buys 2,000 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,845. This trade represents a 26.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.39. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

