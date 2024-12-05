BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $466.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.48 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

