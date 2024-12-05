BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in B2Gold by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 438,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,701,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BTG opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.