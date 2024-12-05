BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.12. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,910,645 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $651.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.