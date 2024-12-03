HighVista Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,278 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.04. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.