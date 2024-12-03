HighVista Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $6,897,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,224.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4,093.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,104.48 and a twelve month high of $5,237.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

