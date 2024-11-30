Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $1.67 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

