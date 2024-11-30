Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

