SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $147,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $243.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

