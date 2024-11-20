MWA Asset Management Sells 297 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MWA Asset Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

