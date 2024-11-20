iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Decreased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

