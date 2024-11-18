Wharton Business Group LLC Has $114.71 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 894,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $114,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

