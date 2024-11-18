Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,793 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of T opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.