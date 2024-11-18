Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,890 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,064,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after buying an additional 159,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Match Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.