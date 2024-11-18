TransCode Therapeutics’ (RNAZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.34 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

