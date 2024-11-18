Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

