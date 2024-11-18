Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,987 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,443.30. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

