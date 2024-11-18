Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.25.

Quantum Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

