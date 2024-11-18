ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

