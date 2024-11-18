First Western Trust Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

