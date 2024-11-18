Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $932,797,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,287 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $746.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $708.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.04.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

