Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.48 Billion Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,269,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,315 shares during the period. AON comprises 6.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,477,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

AON Trading Down 0.6 %

AON opened at $377.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.47. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

