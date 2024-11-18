Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for 2.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $33,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 468,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,837,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

