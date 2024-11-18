First Western Trust Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

