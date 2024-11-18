Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 25,856 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

